Dave Grohl feeds the homeless during day off on Foo Fighters Australia tour

Dave Grohl spent his day off on Foo Fighters‘ current Australia tour helping to feed the homeless.

Grohl volunteered with the Melbourne-based charity The Big Umbrella Foundation on Friday (December 8), per News.au, treating people in need to “an epic American style BBQ with all the trimmings.” Impressively, he was due to fly to Sydney not long afterwards.

The organisation shared a post to their Instagram of Grohl to the BBQ, accompanied by a caption telling the story of how he came to work with them.

““It will be a day ‘our friends on the streets’ will never forget as they brushed up against a rock legend and one of the nicest guys on the planet who genuinely cares for people in need. No words can fully capture the impact of this positive experience,” they began.

“Dave and his mates… spent 18 hours preparing and lovingly smoking 120kgs of pork ribs, pork butt and beef brisket before delivering it to MG’s kitchen the next morning. MG’s kitchen, named after our dear friend and mentor Michael Gudinski, was filled with the big hearted awesome crew from Frontier touring who dedicated their day to prepping this very special lunch for people experiencing food insecurity.

“They arrived at 9am to MG’s kitchen bounding with energy and enthusiasm to prep soft potato rolls piled high with pulled pork, coleslaw and pickles, smoked pork ribs and succulent beef brisket… At Fed Square there was a record line of friends waiting in the 36’C heat for this much anticipated feast. Word had spread far in the community who had no idea what special super star guests would be there on the day to serve them. The invitation to enjoy an American BBQ was enough of a draw card for them.

“Dave, Nick and Nat served tirelessly in the sweltering heat for over 2 hours feeding 430 meals, posing for photos, signing whatever people found from cardboard plates and t-shirts whilst also being so humble. What a guy! What a day!”

This isn’t the first time Grohl has taken time out of his schedule to feed the homeless. In March, he helped out at Hope Of The Valley‘s BBQ in Los Angeles, cooking for and serving 450 people over an 18 hour period, and did the same for Feed The Streets LA.

Earlier this month, Grohl released an extended live version of his 23-minute long instrumental, ‘Play’.