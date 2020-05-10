Dave Grohl has compared Foo Fighters’ upcoming album to David Bowie’s 1983 record ‘Let’s Dance’.

The US rock group confirmed they had finished what will be their tenth studio album in February.

In an interview with his mum Virginia for a Mother’s Day programme on LA radio station ALT 98.7 FM, Grohl revealed more details about what fans could expect from the forthcoming record. “The record is so good, we’re so excited for people to hear it, we’re so excited to go out and play it,” he said.

“It’s filled with anthemic, huge, sing-along rock songs. It’s kind of like a dance record, but not an EDM, disco, modern dance record. It’s got groove. To me, it’s our David Bowie’s ‘Let’s Dance’ record. That’s what we wanted to make, we wanted to make this really up, fun record.”

The frontman has previously called Foo Fighters’ new album “unlike anything we’ve ever done”. “There are choruses on this record that 50-fucking-thousand people are gonna sing, and it’s gonna bring everyone’s fucking hearts together in that moment,” he said. “And that’s what it’s all about.”

The band have also claimed that the making of the record was interrupted by ghosts. The album was recorded in a 1940s house in Encino, California, where they immediately realised the “vibe was off” as their instruments became out of tune and tracks they recorded were mysteriously deleted.

Meanwhile, Grohl recently recalled the time Bowie declined to collaborate with him on a song for a movie soundtrack, telling him to “fuck off”.