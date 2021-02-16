Dave Grohl on future of Them Crooked Vultures: “I hope that someday we do it again”

Dave Grohl has opened up on how Them Crooked Vultures originally formed, and his plans to eventually reunite the supergroup.

Grohl joined forces with Queens Of The Stone Age‘s Josh Homme and Led Zeppelin‘s John Paul Jones to form the hard-rock supergroup, who released their eponymous debut album in 2009.

Speaking in a new episode of Medicine At Midnight Radio on Apple Music Hits, Grohl explained how he first discussed the prospect with John Paul Jones after handing an award to Led Zeppelin at a ceremony in London.

“Them Crooked Vultures was just a dream come true for me,” Dave said.

​“For years Josh and I had talked about doing some side-project. Something that wasn’t Queens Of The Stone Age, something that wasn’t Foo Fighters. Maybe it was just Josh and I. Maybe he plays drums, I play guitar. Maybe he plays guitar, I play drums. Just something that was just an experimental project.”

He continued: “I was invited to go to London to give an award to the members of Led Zeppelin.

“I had met John Paul Jones before because he had performed on a Foo Fighters record and he had performed with us on the Grammys once. John Paul Jones is one of the most wonderful, generous, kind people you’ve ever met. He’s just a great guy.

“He’s obviously brilliant, but he’s just cool. He’s fun to hang out with. I said to Josh, I’m like, ​‘Hey, I’m about to go give the Zeppelin guys this award. Do you want me to ask John Paul Jones if he’ll play bass?’ Josh was like, ​‘You know John Paul Jones?’ I’m like, ​‘Well, not really, kind of. I’ve jammed with them before.’ Josh said, ​‘Yeah, let me know how it goes.’ ”

After initially proposing the idea to John Paul Jones, Grohl revealed how the legendary bassist eventually responded via email.

“I didn’t take it as a yes,” he said.

​“I just thought, ​‘OK, well, there you go. I just asked the guy from Zeppelin to start a band.’ Anyway, he emailed me not long after that and said, ​‘Yeah, I’d be into it. Let’s do it.’ I said to Josh: ​‘Oh my God, Josh, John Paul Jones from Led Zeppelin, he wants to come over and jam.’ We set up a time for him to come over and jam with us. I mean, the best part was that it was right around my birthday that he flew over. My 40th birthday.

“Them Crooked Vultures is a dream band for any drummer because I got to be a part of this three-piece rhythm section because Josh isn’t just a soloist.

​“Josh plays the drums. He plays the guitar like a drummer and John Paul Jones is the greatest rock’n’roll bass player in the history of music. When we sat down to start playing, it was about 30 seconds to a minute and we realised this is a real band.”

Grohl added: “This is the real deal. We would walk into the studio every day with no ideas. We would sit down, we’d have tea, we’d have coffee, we’d start jamming. By the end of that night, we’d have an eight-minute-long opus. Just a rock masterpiece. It was incredibly inspiring. It was a really incredible time.

“I hope that someday we do it again.”

His comments come after Homme spoke of his hope for the band’s reformation in 2019, admitting that there is “always something cooking”.

Meanwhile, Grohl recently admitted that he turned down the chance to become Tom Petty’s drummer.

Earlier this month, Foo Fighters also covered Tom Petty’s ‘Honey Bee’ during a radio session in promotion of their new album ‘Medicine At Midnight’.

Released last Friday (February 5), the Foos’ 10th studio effort became the band’s fifth UK Number One album.