Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin have continued their Hanukkah covers series with a take on Mountain’s ‘Mississippi Queen’.

The pair started the series on Thursday (December 10) with a cover of Beastie Boys’ ‘Sabotage’.

Following a version of Drake’s ‘Hotline Bling’ on Friday (11), the duo shared their rendition of the 1970 rock track last night (12). The new cover saw Grohl play the drums and tackle vocals while Kurstin accompanied him on keys.

“That was the best one yet,” Grohl said at the end of the video. “I think that was pretty damn good,” Kurstin agreed. Watch it below now.

‘Mississippi Queen’ was recorded by New York hard rock band Mountain between 1969 and 1970 and originally featured on their debut album ‘Climbing!’. It has been covered by several artists over the years, including Ozzy Osbourne who scored a hit with the song in 2005.

Grohl and Kurstin will cover eight songs by Jewish artists over Hanukkah 2020. “This year, instead of doing a Christmas song, Greg and I decided to celebrate Hanukkah by recording eight songs by eight famous Jewish artists and releasing one song each night of Hanukkah,” the Foo Fighters frontman explained when announcing the series last week.

Meanwhile, the Foos are set to return with a new album next year. ‘Medicine At Midnight’ will be released on February 5, 2021 and will include the recently released single ‘Shame Shame’.

“This is our Saturday night party album,” Grohl told NME of the new record recently. “It was written and sequenced in a way that you put on, and nine songs later you’ll just put it on again.”