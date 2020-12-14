Watch Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin cover Peaches’ ‘Fuck The Pain Away’

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin have released the latest cover in their ongoing ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ series – you can watch their take on Peaches’ ‘Fuck The Pain Away’ below.

The two artists kicked off their cover song series last Thursday (December 10) with a rendition of Beastie Boys’ ‘Sabotage’.

Covers of Drake’s ‘Hotline Bling’ and Mountain’s ‘Mississippi Queen’ have followed, and the latest instalment in the series sees Grohl (who plays drums) and Kurstin (keys/synths) taking on Peaches’ 2000 breakthrough song ‘Fuck The Pain Away’.

Advertisement

“Drake’s not the only musical Jew from Canada,” a description on the Foo Fighters’ YouTube account accompanying the cover reads. “Tonight we feature a Canadian rock G-Dess… who coincidentally grew up around the corner from a Canadian Jewish rock G-D (G-ddy Lee). Straight out the mikvah, here’s Peaches!”

You can watch Grohl and Kurstin take on ‘Fuck The Pain Away’ – with a little help from Peaches herself – below.

Grohl and Kurstin are covering eight songs by Jewish artists to mark this year’s Hanukkah celebrations.

“This year, instead of doing a Christmas song, Greg and I decided to celebrate Hanukkah by recording eight songs by eight famous Jewish artists and releasing one song each night of Hanukkah,” the Foos frontman explained when announcing the series last week.

Advertisement

Foo Fighters are set to return with a new album next year. ‘Medicine At Midnight’ will be released on February 5, 2021 and will include the recently released single ‘Shame Shame’.