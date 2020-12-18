Dave Grohl, Greg Kurstin cover The Velvet Underground for final Hanukkah Sessions episode

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin have taken on ‘Rock & Roll’ by The Velvet Underground for the final instalment in their Hanukkah Sessions series.

The Hanukkah Sessions saw Grohl team up with the Foo Fighters producer to cover eight songs by Jewish artists, one for each night of the holiday period.

Prior to the pair’s Velvet Underground cover, they took on Drake‘s ‘Hotline Bling’, ‘Sabotage’ by Beastie Boys, Peaches’ ‘Fuck The Pain Away’, Bob Dylan’s ‘Rainy Day Women #12 & 35’, ‘Mississippi Queen’ by Mountain, Elastica’s ‘Connection’ and ‘Frustrated’ by The Knack.

As with all previous covers, the duo’s rendition of ‘Rock & Roll’ saw Grohl responsible for vocals and drums with Kurstin on keyboards/piano. Watch the performance below:

‘Rock & Roll’ originally appeared on The Velvet Underground’s 1970 record, ‘Loaded’. In the description of his cover’s YouTube upload, Grohl called the track “a song about music and hope”. Grohl said it has been music and hope that “have gotten [him] through this year”.

“This project, which initially began as a silly idea, grew to represent something much more important to me,” he wrote.

“It showed me that the simple gesture of spreading joy and happiness goes a long way, and as we look forward, we should all make an effort to do so, no matter how many candles are left to light on the menorah.”

Earlier this week, Grohl’s Foo Fighters shared a video performance of another festive cover. The band put their spin on ‘Run Rudolph Run’ by Chuck Berry as part of Amazon Music’s three-part concert series Holiday Plays.