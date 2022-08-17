Dave Grohl joins Beck on-stage during intimate LA charity show

Dave Grohl joined Beck on-stage during an intimate charity gig in LA last night (August 16).

The show was organised by the film director and producer Judd Apatow as part of a series of benefit events at the 280-capacity Largo at the Coronet in Los Angeles.

Each show is raising funds for and awareness of Victims First, “a network of surviving victims of mass casualty crime and trusted supporters who have first-hand experiences of the problems and re-victimisation that accompany these acts when there is a lack of coordinated effort and/or understanding of what survivors need”.

Beck headlined last night’s charity gig, which also featured appearances from Tenacious D, Sarah Silverman and comedian Pete Holmes.

According to Variety, Beck performed a short acoustic set which included renditions of ‘Cyanide Breath Mint’ and ‘Debra’ as well as a cover of The Rolling Stones’ ‘Dead Flowers’.

He was also joined by producer Greg Kurstin and actor John C. Reilly, before Grohl went up on stage to join the trio to perform a cover of Seals & Croft’s ‘Summer Breeze’.

Next month Grohl is set to appear at a pair of tribute concerts for the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, with one set to take place at London’s Wembley Stadium on September 3.

Grohl is also set to play a solo set during Joe Walsh’s veteran benefit show ‘VetsAid’ in November, which is also set to feature Nine Inch Nails, The Black Keys and The Breeders.