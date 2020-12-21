Dave Grohl joins The Bird And The Bee for a live cover of ‘Little Drummer Boy’

Dave Grohl joined The Bird And The Bee for a live cover of the festive classic ‘Little Drummer Boy’. Take a look below.

The band, which consists of Inara George and Greg Kurstin, enlisted Grohl for their performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night, with the Foo Fighter playing percussion in keeping with the track.

A recorded version of the song features on The Bird And The Bee’s festive album ‘Put Up The Lights’, and was revealed back in October.

Advertisement

The two artists also worked together last year on a cover of Van Halen’s ‘Ain’t Talkin’ Bout Love’ for a performance on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

Grohl and Kurstin have been frequent collaborators over the festive period, releasing eight covers of Jewish artists over the eight days of Hanukkah.

They concluded ‘The Hanukkah Sessions’ last week, taking on ‘Rock & Roll’ by The Velvet Underground for the final installment.

Prior to the pair’s Velvet Underground cover, they took on Drake‘s ‘Hotline Bling’, ‘Sabotage’ by Beastie Boys, Peaches’ ‘Fuck The Pain Away’, Bob Dylan’s ‘Rainy Day Women #12 & 35’, ‘Mississippi Queen’ by Mountain, Elastica’s ‘Connection’ and ‘Frustrated’ by The Knack.

Foo Fighters will release their tenth album ‘Medicine At Midnight’ in February, an album Grohl told NME is the band’s “Saturday night party album”.

Advertisement

Last week, Grohl spoke about releasing the new album following pandemic-related delays.

“Right now, more than ever, people need something to lift their spirits, something to give them some feeling of relief or escape,” the frontman said. “I was, like: ‘We’ve gotta put it out. Let’s put it out right now.’”