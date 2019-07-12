Dave Grohl, Josh Homme, Alex Turner and Matt Helders all went to see Aussie punks The Chats together

The Australian punk band have added some famous names to their fanbase

Dave Grohl, Josh Homme, Alex Turner and Matt Helders all went to see The Chats perform in Los Angeles together earlier this week.

The Australian punk band were performing at the Regent Theater in LA on Monday (July 8) when the famous gang turned up.

Speaking to The Music, The Chats’ guitarist Josh Price said the band were aware Homme was coming down, but had no idea who he was bringing with him. “Josh Homme said he was gonna come to the show and bring three mates,” he explained. “He didn’t say anything about bringing Dave Grohl and the guys from Arctic Monkeys! Bloody hell!”

The band shared a photo of themselves hanging out with the four stars backstage on Instagram. “A few mates rocked up to the LA show,” they captioned the post.

Homme and company are not the first big names to show up to The Chats’ current US tour, though. On Saturday (July 5), they shared a photo of themselves with Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, writing: “havin a couple beers with billy joel.”

The Chats have previously supported Queens Of The Stone Age and Iggy Pop on their tours in Australia and went viral in 2018 when they released the video for their song ‘Smoko’.

The band will continue their US tour tonight (July 12) in Austin, Texas and are due to head to the UK in August for Reading & Leeds, followed by a headline tour in November. Their UK tour dates are as follows:

August 2019

20 – Belfast, Limelight 2

21 – Dublin, The Academy Greenroom

23 – Reading Festival

24 – Leeds Festival



November 2019

30 – Brighton, Concorde 2 (Buy tickets)



December 2019

1 – Oxford, O2 Academy

2 – Norwich, The Waterfront

3 – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

4 – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

5 – Newcastle, Riverside (Buy tickets)

6 – Edinburgh, Summerhall

7 – Aberdeen, Lemon Tree

9 – Glasgow, The Garage (Buy tickets)

10 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

11 – Birmingham, O2 Institute (Buy tickets)

12 – Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach (Buy tickets)

13 – Bristol, O2 Academy Bristol

14 – London, O2 Kentish Town Forum