Dave Grohl makes cameo appearance during Wet Leg Coachella set

Dave Grohl made a surprise appearance during Wet Leg‘s set at the second weekend of Coachella 2023.

The Isle Of Wight duo were introducing a staple of their live set, where they get the audience to let out a long scream, when the Foo Fighters frontman came on stage. He joined in with the long scream, along with several other people who had also come on.

Check out a clip of the moment and the fans’ reactions to it below:

Dave Grohl popped up on stage during @WetLegBand's Coachella set on Friday.pic.twitter.com/uatXQKcTv1 — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) April 22, 2023

YO WET LEG GOT DAVE GROHL AS A GUEST APPEARANCE!!! THATS SICK — 💚𝖈𝖍𝖗𝖎𝖘_𝔪𝔢𝔞𝔫𝔰𝔱𝔢𝔯098 ﾒ𝟶 💚◇◇◇ (@CMeanster098) April 22, 2023

Wet Leg has killed it !!! What a performance from them , and also Dave Grohl showed up like omg 🤯🤯🤯😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/WaAZJUONgo — ◆◆◆ 𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖆𝖓 🈯️ﾒ𝟶 🎵 (@armaansandhxo) April 22, 2023

BRUH WET LEG JUST BROUGHT DAVE GROHL AS A SPECIAL GUEST. GLAD I DIDNT MISS IT — Jeron Lindsay (@lindsay_jeron) April 22, 2023

Rhian T is still star-struck over the fact that Dave Grohl (and some chick with a mic I didn’t recognize) rushed the Wet Leg stage. So cool to see a band that’s still new enough that they have no pretence of being just as famous. It’s already happened, though . #COACHELLA2023 — tweetsforteetz (@tweetsforteetz) April 22, 2023

Grohl has previously spoken of his admiration for Wet Leg, telling The Independent last year: “This Isle of Wight band is starting to blow up in America. A friend forwarded me their song, ‘Chaise Longue’, and I thought, oh this is great.

“It’s fun, it’s fresh, it’s new, it’s just completely entertaining. Great sense of humour, great beat, great riffs, totally hooky. I started forwarding it to my friends, and whenever we get together for our living room dance parties, that’s the one song everyone jumps off the couch and dances to.

“There are nights when we just play that song on repeat,” he continued. “They make brilliant videos, too. I can’t wait to see them live.”

Elsewhere, Grohl made his return with the Foo Fighters this week with a new song, ‘Rescued’, and the announcement of a new album, ‘But Here We Are’. Set for release on June 2, their eleventh album is their first new music since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in March 2022.

It has not been revealed who is drumming on the record or who’ll behind the kit for the band’s upcoming tour dates, but Pearl Jam‘s Matt Cameron recently shot down rumours that he’d be joining the band.