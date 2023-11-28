Dave Grohl needed a “no cursing” sign to remind him not to swear in Abu Dhabi

Dave Grohl had a “no cursing” sign made to remind him not to swear during his recent show in Abu Dhabi.

The sign was made especially for the iconic rock frontman as he took to the stage for a recent performance with Foo Fighters.

Held at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after-race concert on Sunday (November 26), the sign was written in all caps and was placed on the stage as a constant reminder to Grohl to mind his language while performing at the event. It comes as swearing is strictly prohibited in the United Arab Emirates, and the use of the F-word is even considered a crime, punishable by up to one year in prison.

Advertisement

A photo of the sign was posted by Consequence and, according to the outlet, the rock icon also referred to the visual reminder during the set.

Holding it up to show the crowd, Grohl reminisced at his countless performances over the years and told his audience that he thought it was “the first time ever” he’d made it through a live set without swearing. He also joked that the band’s late drummer Taylor Hawkins “would have loved his”.

The singer also made another reference to his late bandmate elsewhere in the set, when he dedicated fan-favourite ‘Everlong’ to Hawkins and revealed that he dreams about the drummer around three times a week.

“I had a dream about him last night that he was bald with a ponytail… swear to god, I really did. I dream about him three times a week, but last night’s was good, because he had no hair and a ponytail.”

Following their set in the UAE over the weekend, Foo Fighters are now set to kick off the Australian leg of their world tour – starting with an opening night in Perth tomorrow night (November 29).

Advertisement

From there, the Australian shows will continue throughout December with stops in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane all included. The tour comes in celebration of their new 11th studio album ‘But Here We Are’, which arrived earlier this year and was their first since the death of Hawkins.