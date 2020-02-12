Dave Grohl says new Foo Fighters album is finished

Dave Grohl has confirmed that Foo Fighters’ new album is complete.

The Foos frontman was talking to The Bill Simmons Podcast this week when he revealed that the band’s tenth studio album is finished.

“We just finished making a record. Some of those songs, the best ones happen in 45 minutes. Then there’s other songs — there’s a riff on the new record I’ve been working on for 25 years. The first time I demoed it was in my basement in Seattle,” he said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Grohl confirmed that he’s working on a new documentary about the experiences of touring in a van. “I’ve interviewed everybody… The Beatles toured in a van, Guns N’ Roses, Metallica, U2, everybody has had a van,” he said. “There’s something about that time, you wear it like a badge.”

“The movie isn’t so much about really awesome van tour anecdotes, it’s more about the drive to do it,” he continued. “Why would anyone give up everything, quit their job, leave everything behind, just to chase this dream with no guarantee you’re ever going to make it?

“And you starve, you bleed, you’re sick, you’re pissed, you get taken to jail and in fights, but you always make it to the next gig. Everyone has the same story, and it’s absolutely the key to success,” he added.

Grohl didn’t provide an album title nor a release date for the new album, however, with a slew of festival dates across the US and Europe this summer perhaps the wait for Foos fans won’t be too long.

The veteran rocker previously teased that the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Concrete & Gold’ will be “fucking weird”.