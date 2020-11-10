Dave Grohl on Foo Fighters’ ‘Shame Shame’ video: “It’s darker than anything we’ve ever done”

Dave Grohl has revealed how the dark and sobering video for Foo Fighters‘ ‘Shame Shame’ was inspired by an unsettling dream he experienced as a teenager.

The latest visual offering from the band sees them heading in their darkest direction to date, with Grohl embarking on a mysterious quest to discover a burning coffin at the top of a hill.

Directed by filmmaker Paola Kudacki, the video also stars Sofia Boutella as a mysterious temptress and culminates in the striking image of Grohl digging his own grave.

Advertisement

While the scorched-earth epic marks a new direction for the Foos, Grohl explained that it was influenced by a “dark corner” of his psyche that he has experienced for over 40 years.

“It’s crazy, the idea for that video came from a dream I had when I was when 14 or 15 that I’ve remembered my entire life,” Grohl told NME.

“I was standing at the bottom of this hill and there was this coffin on fire next to this dead tree and I ran up the hill to rescue whoever was in this coffin, but I couldn’t get my hands on it because it was on fire! I stood there filled with anxiety and fear, but I’ve remembered it my entire fucking life and never knew what it meant.”

Grohl went on to explain how it marked a “departure” from the band’s sound, ahead of releasing their tenth album ‘Medicine At Midnight’ next year.

“I thought this should be the first track people hear, so they realise this album isn’t like Foo Fighters records that have gone before,” he said.

Advertisement

“When we started considering the video, that dream I’ve lived with for 37 fucking years seemed to match with the aesthetic of the song. I called a friend of mine, Paola Kudacki, who’s a world-renowned photographer and then called Sofia Boutella, who’s just a force of nature.

“They fit perfectly together, the visuals – which are some dark corner of my psyche – and the song. It’s a bit darker than anything we’ve ever done.”

The video’s arrival comes after Grohl caught up with NME to discuss how their new record marks the band’s first “Saturday night party album”.

“It was written and sequenced in a way that you put on, and nine songs later you’ll just put it on again,” he said.

“Y’know, songs like ‘Making A Fire’. To me that’s rooted in Sly & The Family Stone grooves, but amplified in the way that the Foo Fighters do it.”

Foo Fighters release ‘Medicine At Midnight’ on February 5, 2021 via Roswell Records/Columbia Records.