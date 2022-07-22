Dave Grohl on how his daughter’s generation will “create the next revolution”

Dave Grohl has spoken about how he believes his daughter Violet and her generation will “create the next revolution”.

Violet Grohl, 16, has shared the stage with her father on numerous occasions in the past, including at Foo Fighters‘ headline set at Leeds Festival 2019. She also provided backing vocals on the band’s latest album, last year’s ‘Medicine At Midnight’.

In January 2021, Dave hailed Violet as “an incredibly talented musician” who can “pick up an instrument and learn it within a week”. He added: “To be her drummer is one of my life dreams.”

Advertisement

Around that time, Dave said Violet was considering making a shoegaze album and that he wanted to play on it.

Speaking in a new interview with MSNBC – which was recorded prior to the death of Foos drummer Taylor Hawkins – Dave explained how musicians and fans Violet’s age are currently paving the way.

“What I see is this mutation, this change, this growth and progression that her generation, they’re the rock stars now,” he said. “It’s not old guys like me. It’s not people like Kanye [West].

“It’s that generation. Give it five or 10 years, give it three or four years and you’ll see how this mutation is happening.”

Dave continued: “When we go out on stage, the thing I love about playing our big shows is that I can join everybody in a giant chorus, whether it’s a song like ‘My Hero’ or ‘Best of You,’ ‘Everlong,’ ‘Learn to Fly,’ whatever it is.

Advertisement

“When we play those songs, 100,000 people will sing along and there aren’t too many things in life that bring those people together like that. They’re different walks of life, politics, religion, whatever it is, when you play a song that everybody sings along to, it’s a huge energy and it’s great.”

He added: “So I don’t feel like it’s our job as a band to create any sort of revolution. It’s to bring everyone together in those moments. It’s my daughter’s job to create that next revolution and I think she will.”

Dave Grohl credited his daughters for introducing him to Billie Eilish in 2019. “And what I’m seeing happening with my daughters is the same revolution that happened to me at their age,” he said at the time.

“My daughters are listening to Billie Eilish and they’re becoming themselves through her music. She totally connects to them.”

Violet Grohl is yet to share any details on her debut album. Last year, however, she teamed up with her dad to record a cover of ‘Nausea’ by LA punk stalwarts X. She later performed the rendition with Foo Fighters at Lollapalooza 2021.

In December 2021, the father and daughter duo covered ‘Take The Box’ by Amy Winehouse.

Meanwhile, footage has recently emerged of Taylor Hawkins’ son Shane playing drums on ‘My Hero’ in tribute to his late father.

Foo Fighters will host the two-night ‘Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert’ this September in London (September 3) and Los Angeles (27).

Dave Grohl made his first live appearance since Hawkins’ death when he joined Paul McCartney on stage at Glastonbury 2022 last month.