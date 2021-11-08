Dave Grohl opens about curved spine diagnosis: “I was different and I liked it”

Dave Grohl has opened up about being diagnosed with a curved spine when he was a child.

The Foo Fighters frontman said he was diagnosed with the condition at the age of seven.

He told The Sun’s Bizarre column via Contact Music: “I’ve always felt like a bit of an alien, which obviously I learned to embrace over time. When diagnosed with a crooked spine at the age of seven, I had to begin ­wearing a small lift on my left shoe to slowly correct the problem.

“I felt a sense of shame at first as I wasn’t allowed to wear the cool sneakers other kids wore, but that later became a sort of empowerment. I was different and I liked it. I didn’t want to be like the other kids, as crooked as I was. I liked the feeling of being strange. I still do.”

It comes after Grohl recently shared some of his life adventures from his early days growing up in the suburbs of Washington DC, to hitting the road at the age of 18, his time as drummer for Nirvana, and all the music that followed in his new memoir The Storyteller.

Grohl recently got behind a drum kit and played along to ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ during his tour of the book in New York.

The New York stop was one of five events held around the world, including one at London’s Savoy Theatre, which NME‘s Jordan Bassett was in attendance for, recounting the night in a four-star review.

Meanwhile, Grohl recently spoke out about the ongoing lawsuit between the cover star of Nirvana’s iconic ‘Nevermind’ artwork and the band themselves.

Earlier this year, Spencer Elden, the child who appears in the artwork, sued the surviving members of Nirvana and Kurt Cobain’s estate, alleging the image was an example of child pornography and sexual exploitation.

“I don’t know that I can speak on it because I haven’t spent too much time thinking about it. I feel the same way most people do in that I have to disagree. That’s all I’ll say,” he said.

Asked about his thoughts on Elden re-creating the photo as an adult, Grohl added: “Listen, he’s got a ‘Nevermind’ tattoo. I don’t.”