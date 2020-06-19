Dave Grohl, Paul McCartney, Arcade Fire and more will perform as part of the Preservation Hall Jazz Band live-stream tomorrow (June 20).

The band will take their ‘Midnight Preserves’ festival jam sessions online this weekend in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The group will instead host a live-stream from their respective homes on Saturday and are set to be joined by a number of special guests. Grohl, McCartney and Arcade Fire will appear alongside Elvis Costello, Dave Matthews, Beck, My Morning Jacket’s Jim James, Nathaniel Rateliff and more.

The ‘Round Midnight Preserves’ stream will begin at 8pm EST (1am BST) and continue until 11pm EST (4am BST). Fans can tune in on YouTube, Twitch, or Facebook. Some performances will be pre-recorded.

The Preservation Hall Jazz Band was founded in 1961 as a way to promote New Orleans jazz. They often hold their own ‘Midnight Preserves’ sessions at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, which sees them joined by a host of special guests.

Viewers will be able to donate to the Preservation Hall Foundation and the Preservation Hall Musical Collective as they watch the event.

Meanwhile, Grohl was one of a number of musicians to sign an open letter this week urging Congress to save indie venues across the US.

The National Independent Venue Association posted the letter yesterday (June 18) and revealed a list of over 600 signatories asking the government to financially support over 1000 indie venues that are facing permanent closure through the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Other signatories include Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Neil Young, Robert Plant, Alice Cooper and Coldplay.