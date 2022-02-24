Dave Grohl pays tribute to Mark Lanegan: “If he sang about pain, you believed it”

Dave Grohl has paid tribute to Mark Lanegan who died earlier this week, remembering him as an artist that could expertly express emotion through singing.

The Foo Fighters frontman said that Lanegan, whom he joined in being a sometime member of Queens Of The Stone Age, was “so pure and so real” in his artistry.

“If he sang about pain, you believed it and if he sang about love, you believed it,” Grohl told The Independent about the late singer.

“If you know anything about his story, or have read any of his books, you’ll understand why he sang what he did and why he sang it the way that he did. There was nobody like him. In Seattle he was much loved,” Grohl added.

He also reflected on how he met Lanegan 30 years ago, which you can read about here.

Lanegan, the former Screaming Trees frontman and soloist in his own name, died at the age of 57 on Tuesday (February 22) at his home in Killarney, Ireland. Tributes have been paid by Manic Street Preachers, New Order‘s Peter Hook and many others.

The singer appeared on a number of early Queens Of The Stone Age albums including ‘Rated R’ (2000) and ‘Songs For The Deaf’ (2002). Grohl, too, is an occasional member of the band that has a revolving roster of members and collaborators.

Lanegan’s 2020 memoir Sing Backwards And Weep documented his long battle with addiction as well as his music career. He also released another memoir last year called Devil In A Coma which was inspired by his near-death experience from COVID.

It’s not yet been revealed what Lanegan’s cause of death was.

Meanwhile, Grohl has discussed his hearing loss, saying that he’s been lip-reading for decades and that COVID mask-wearing has caused further issues for him in recent years.