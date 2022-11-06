Dave Grohl performs ‘Easy’ with Lionel Richie at Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony

Lionel Richie was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame this weekend (November 5) – watch him perform ‘Easy’ with Foo Fighters‘ Dave Grohl below.

As part of Saturday’s ceremony in Los Angeles, the class of 2022 were inducted to the prestigious club, which saw alongside Eminem, Duran Duran, Dolly Parton and more also honoured.

During the ceremony, Richie played a three-song set including renditions of ‘Hello’ and ‘All Night Long’. At the end of the medley, he played his version of The Commodores’ hit ‘Easy’, which saw him joined by Grohl on guitar.

Watch the collaboration below.

Elsewhere at the ceremony, Carly Simon was also inducted, with Olivia Rodrigo covering her song ‘You’re So Vain’ after Simon was unable to attend the ceremony.

Eminem also performed with Ed Sheeran and Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler ahead of his induction. Performing six of his biggest hits, starting with ‘My Name Is’ and ‘Rap God’, Marshall Mathers was then joined by Tyler for ‘Sing For The Moment’ (which samples Aerosmith’s ‘Dream On’) before Sheeran joined him to sing Dido’s parts in ‘Stan’. He rounded out the performance with ‘Forever’ and ‘Not Afraid’.

Another act to be inducted were Judas Priest, who performed a three-song set on the night in which they reunited with former guitarist K.K. Downing and drummer and ex-member Les Binks.

Frontman Rob Halford then returned to the stage to perform ‘Jolene’ with Dolly Parton as part of her performance. “I’m a rock star now!” Parton said during her acceptance speech (via Rolling Stone), adding: “This is a very special night for me. I’m sure a lot of you knew that back when they said they were gonna put me in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I didn’t feel like I had done enough to deserve that. And I didn’t understand at the time that it’s about more than that. But I’m just so honoured and so proud to be here tonight.”