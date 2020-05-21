Dave Grohl praises Fiona Apple for getting him through lockdown

Dave Grohl has praised Fiona Apple for helping him get through the current coronavirus lockdown.

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Foo Fighters frontman said he was thankful for Apple’s recent album, ‘Fetch The Bolt Cutters’, during these trying times.

When it was posed to him that music seems to be getting a lot of people through the lockdown, he replied: “Yeah no, that’s true. I mean, thank God for the new Fiona Apple record! It’s beautiful, and it’s been a long time coming.”

Released last month, ‘Fetch The Bolt Cutters’ was Apple’s first album in eight years. In a four-star review, NME’s Charlotte Krol said of the project: “[It] will cut straight to the gut for Apple fans old and new and leave behind indelible messages about her life and illustrious career, now spanning two decades. It’s an intoxicating listen – and one of her best.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Grohl discussed the postponed Foo Fighters anniversary tour that was supposed to kick off this year, saying he tries not to think about it too much.

“There was so much planned for this anniversary. How has it been for you to just watch all that sort of fall away?” the interviewer asked Grohl.

He replied: “I try not to think about it too much, because we put about a year’s worth of work into this year – meaning we started preparing multiple projects all to release now. There was a documentary, there was another secret project that we were so excited about, there was a tour, there’s a new album, we made a video… I mean, all of these things are just waiting to be released, and I was really looking forward to all of them to come out together for the anniversary.”

Grohl continued: “Now that being said, all of that went out the window when the pandemic became what it is now. I forgot about the band, I forgot about the album, I forgot about the documentary and the video and I focused on my family – just as I’m sure everybody else did.

"Right now I'm in such a daddy-domestic headspace that even just calling to do an interview is strange, because what is there to talk about really? But we do have this arsenal of material ready to fuckin' dam-burst all over the world, and it's just a matter of figuring out when the world is ready because I think that's a little more important than the Foo Fighters."

Last week, Foo Fighters shared footage of their massive 2008 gig at London's Wembley Stadium in full. The gig, in support of their 'Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace' album from the previous year, featured guest appearances by Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones of Led Zeppelin. It's the latest edition of the band's ongoing 'Foo Fridays' series, where they share full footage of a classic gig from their archives.