Dave Grohl has shared the first of his new Instagram series ‘Dave’s True Stories’, which sees the Foo Fighters frontman tell his favourite anecdotes from an eventful life.

The first edition, which was uploaded today (March 26), finds Grohl reminiscing about his longstanding love of fireworks and how his obsession led to “Panic. Chaos. Mayhem. Anarchy. Terror.” when he accidentally launched dozens of fireworks at a crowd of people celebrating a US Independence Day barbecue.

The story, which dates from when Foo Fighters were recording their third album ‘There Is Nothing Left To Lose’, details Grohl returning to his home state of Virginia where the bandmembers were setting up a home studio.

While transporting a recording console for the studio from Nashville, Tennessee, Grohl came across a huge fireworks store. “A fucking supermarket of fireworks! Can you imagine? Aisle after aisle of fountains, parachutes, sparklers, bottle rockets, missiles, Roman candles, smoke bombs, snakes, aerial spinners, ground spinners, firecrackers, wheels… I mean… fuck yes!”

He decided to celebrate by launching the fireworks at an upcoming neighbourhood July 4 BBQ, which “can only be described as a worst case scenario”.

“Silly old me didn’t stabilise the damn thing before I lit it (apparently necessary) and it tipped over, facing the crowd, with two more rounds in the chamber,” Grohl remembers.

“Need I say more? Lawn chairs flying. Grandmas running. Children screaming. Dads in shorts scattering. Ears ringing from the deafening sound of a thousand explosions all around us. Panic. Chaos. Mayhem. Anarchy. Terror.

“All I remember seeing in the thick cloud of smoke and strobe was the sight of my sweet mother running for her life to hide behind a tree. I had never seen my sweet mother running for her life to hide behind a tree before. It was fucked up.”

Grohl concludes the story by revealing that he’s never touched a firework since.

The musician first revealed his plans for ‘Dave’s True Stories’ earlier this week.

Making light of Foo Fighters’ recent tour cancellation, Grohl joked that he was “looking for work” and said he had decided to “pass the time by writing true short stories that will make people smile.”