Dave Grohl has recalled the first time he met AC/DC, with Paul McCartney also in attendance.

The all-star cast ended up going to dinner after the Grammys one year, ending in “one of the greatest nights of [Grohl’s] entire life”.

Explaining how the occasion came about, Grohl told Anders Bøtters Tiny TV: “I wasn’t performing at the Grammys; I was presenting an award or something. I’m lucky to say that Paul McCartney is a friend, and I love him very much. As much as he’s a hero of mine, he’s also a very sweet man and a friend.

“And so he was in town too. And he called and said, ‘What are you doing after the Grammys?’ I said, ‘I think maybe me and Pat [Smear] and Taylor [Hawkins] are just gonna have dinner.’ And he said, ‘Do you mind if me and Nancy [Paul’s wife] come?’ I’m, like, ‘No. That’d be great.’

“So then he bumps into AC/DC in a hotel or something. And then they say, ‘What are you doing after the show?’ And he says, ‘I’m gonna go have dinner with the Foo Fighters.’ And Paul said, ‘Do you wanna come?’ So Paul’s wife calls my wife, and then my wife says, ‘Hey, do you mind if AC/DC comes to dinner?’ And I had never met AC/DC.”

He concluded: “So then we had this beautiful night. And there was this jazz band. And it was one of the greatest nights of my entire life.”

Elsewhere, the BBC announced this month that Dave Grohl will give a career spanning interview for its series Reel Stories.

The show will see Grohl discuss his storied career, from his time as drummer in Nirvana through to his years as Foo Fighters frontman. It will air on BBC Two on March 27, and will be followed by the entirety of Foo Fighters’ 2019 Reading Festival set.

Foo Fighters also recently revealed that Nick Raskulinecz, who co-produced their 2002 album ‘One By One’, was given the job by accident after the band “accidentally called the wrong Nick”.

“I meant to call Nick Oliveri, who was the bass player of Queens Of The Stone Age and my friend Nick Raskulinecz answered,” Grohl said.