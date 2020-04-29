Dave Grohl recalls the time David Bowie once told him to “fuck off”

Dave Grohl has shared another one of his Instagram tales, about a time David Bowie once told him to “fuck off” shortly before the late singer’s death.

The Foo Fighters man wrote on his Dave’s True Stories account, that the pair had a good working relationship over the years and that he was a huge fan of Bowie.

“David Bowie provided an indelible addition to the soundtrack of my life from an early age,” Grohl wrote. “His first live album, ‘David Live’ was on regular rotation in my living room when I was a kid, and his classic track ‘Suffragette City’ was quite a hit at the backyard parties I played with my nerdy high school band in the early ’80s (I sang the ‘Hey Man!’ background vocals with the best pre-pubescent shriek I could possibly squeeze out of my skinny little neck).”

He also opened up about his first real-life encounter with Bowie.

“So when he walked (levitated?) onstage that night, I felt as if I were being visited by another life form,” Grohl wrote. “The kind of ‘Starman’ I searched the night sky for as a child, waiting for his gilded spacecraft to descend upon my front yard and take me away from my banal suburban life. It was my first time witnessing Bowie’s grace and power live, and it provided me with a surprising revelation…”

Grohl recalled the time he worked on the track ‘Jewel’ for Reeves Gabrel’s 1999 solo record, ‘Ulysses (Della Notte)’, and the last time he spoke with Bowie before he died.

The frontman said he had asked the late singer to work on a track with him for a movie and Bowie came back and said it’s “not his thing”.

Their correspondence continued, until Bowie signed off with the line. “All right, now that’s settled, then fuck off.”

Grohl breathed a sigh of relief when he realised it was a joke and added: “With every muscle in my body loosening from the crippling anxiety of the past few minutes, I sunk back into my living room chair, born again. Hallelujah! I could finally breathe knowing that David Bowie did not actually wish me to ‘fuck off’ (or maybe he did, but in the nicest way possible, and even that was an honour).”

Grohl has shared numerous tales from his past in recent days on both Prince and Pantera with the aim of keeping people entertained during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.