Dave Grohl reckons the Foo Fighters have “never been cool” and they play “dad rock”

Grohl also recently admitted that their next album is going to be "fucking weird"

Dave Grohl has insisted the Foo Fighters have “never been cool” and claims the band are “totally dad rock”.

In a surprising admission on the Good for You podcast, the former Nirvana man disagreed when host Whitney Cummings suggested they were a cool band. “You know the whole dad rock thing?” he said. “We’re totally dad rock.”

He continued: “First of all, we are all dads, and you’re right, we’re a rock band… Look, I’m 50 years old, I have fucking grey hair… But you know, the thing is, I have never considered our band cool, and I like that.”

Grohl explained how the band’s 1999 hit ‘Learn to Fly’, was an attempt at an ‘AM Gold’, a 35-volume series during the 1990s featuring ’60s and ’70s soft rock, rather than nu-metal that was dominating radio at the time.

He went on to say that their success and longevity has been down to the fact that they were always out of step with the times.

Grohl added: “We’ve just never been hip or cool; we just really haven’t. I think that the reason why we’re still here is because we do kind of disconnect ourselves from the popular stuff that’s going on, but also because, what the fuck do we care? I just want to fucking play music.”

It comes just days after the frontman admitted that the Foo Fighters’ next album is going to be “fucking weird”.

Speaking to Eric Blair, host of Blairing Out With Eric Blair Show, Grohl kept tight lipped for the most part but offered three words that best describe how the band’s 10th studio album is going to sound.

Asked how it’ll differ from 2017’s ‘Concrete and Gold’, he replied: “You’ll hear. It’s fucking weird.”

Grohl has been teasing nuggets of info about the band’s new album ever since appearing at Brazil’s Rock In Rio festival at the end of September.

“I don’t know when we’ll be back down here again, but we will”, Grohl told the crowd. “We go home next week and we start making a new Foo Fighters record. It’s good, it’s good.”

Meanwhile, Taylor Hawkins recently recalled the worst ever show he’s played with Foo Fighters in a new interview.