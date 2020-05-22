Dave Grohl reflects on Foo Fighters’ classic Wembley Stadium show: “It’s almost as if I had fallen into a Led Zeppelin movie”

Dave Grohl has reflected on Foo Fighters‘ classic shows at Wembley Stadium, which saw them joining forces with Led Zeppelin‘s Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones.

The band played two nights at the iconic London venue in June 2008, a year after making their debut there as part of the line-up for Al Gore’s Live Earth concerts.

The second night saw Grohl coming good on a promise to “pull out all the stops” by bringing out Page and Jones to perform Led Zeppelin’s ‘Rock and Roll’, with drummer Taylor Hawkins on vocals.

Recalling how he secured their involvement, Grohl told EW: “Being a Led Zeppelin freak — you know, I’ve got Led Zeppelin tattoos — I thought ‘Well, we’ve gotta call John Paul Jones.’ We had wound up performing ‘The Pretender’ with him that year at the Grammys and we made friends so I figured, this is the most momentous occasion of my entire life, why not call the band that changed it all for me?