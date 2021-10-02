Dave Grohl reveals Paul McCartney gave his daughter her first piano lesson

Dave Grohl has recalled the time that Paul McCartney gave his daughter her very first piano lesson.

Speaking in a new interview, the Foo Fighters frontman – who is currently promoting his upcoming memoir, The Storyteller, which is due out on October 5 – revealed that the Beatle once stopped by his house for dinner and ended up tickling the ivories with his then five-year-old daughter Harper.

“We have wine and pizza and we were hanging out, and it was time for Paul to go,” Grohl told The Graham Norton Show. “Paul and [his wife] Nancy were leaving and there was a piano in the corner of the room, and he just can’t help himself.”

Advertisement

“So he sits down at the piano and starts playing ‘Lady Madonna’… In my fucking house!” Grohl said, remembering how in awe he was at the time. “My mind is blown, I can’t believe this is happening. This is like the most crazy full-circle moment of my entire life.”

He continued: “My daughter Harper, who I think was five at the time, is watching Paul McCartney on the piano and she goes to the kitchen and gets a coffee cup, puts some change in it and puts it on top of the piano like it’s a tip jar.”

“She’d never taken a lesson to play any instrument at that point and she sat down and watched his hands. They sat down together, and he was showing her what to play, and they wrote a song together.”

After explaining that he took a video of McCartney teaching his daughter how to play the piano – something he said he never usually does – Grohl said that when he woke up the next day, he heard Harper playing “the song they’d written the night before”.

But once she caught Grohl watching her, she stopped playing and hasn’t played the piano ever since. “And then she’s like, ‘I wanna be a drummer.’ I’m like, ‘Are you out of your mind!?'” Grohl added.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Grohl has said that he is open to playing live with ABBA, while also revealing that he “wept like a baby” when he heard the group’s recent comeback single.