Dave Grohl says he thinks the “dial is starting to turn” back to guitar music

Dave Grohl says he believes that “the dial is starting to turn” back towards guitar music as a mainstream success.

The comments were made during a new interview with Rolling Stone, in which the Foo Fighters frontman was asked about his band’s status as the ‘go-to’ rock band on the planet.

“It’s been that way for a really long time, but I love being a rock’n’roll band,” Grohl replied. “We’re not the only one.

“There’s so many fucking great bands out there that hopefully will start getting more attention, because I think the dial is starting to turn back to guitar-based music. And to me, it’s really exciting.”

Grohl also said in the Rolling Stone interview that watching young drummer and musician Nandi Bushell play music is “the true meaning of rock’n’roll”.

Grohl and Bushell took part in a virtual drum battle in November 2020 after setting one another musical challenges online during last year’s coronavirus lockdown.

Grohl then invited Bushell to join Foo Fighters on stage in LA back in August, where she played drums with the band on their set-closer ‘Everlong’.

“If you want to see the true meaning of rock’n’roll, watch Nandi play the drums,” Grohl said. “That is as inspiring as any Beatles record, any Zeppelin record, any AC/DC record, any Stones record.

Grohl’s Foo Fighters will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame later this month, with Paul McCartney set to do the honour of welcoming the band to the exclusive group.