Dave Grohl says new Foo Fighters song is a homage to Motörhead’s Lemmy

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has revealed the band’s latest single, ‘No Son Of Mine’ is a tribute to late Motörhead frontman Lemmy.

In a new interview with OK! Magazine, Grohl shared details of some the band’s new material leading up to their new album, ‘Medicine At Midnight’, which is slated for release on February 5.

After indicating the song was a homage to Lemmy, Grohl also noted that the song started out with “this country swing to it”, before the band “decided for something a bit more aggressive, and it turned into these chunky riffs”.

“I wish Lemmy were alive to hear it, because he would see how much an influence he’s been to me,” Grohl added.

Grohl also described unreleased song ‘Cloudspotter’ as “an anthem for the pessimist”.

“I’m the type of person that says, ‘OK, let’s figure this out,’ if I’m presented with a problem,” he explained.

“A cloudspotter is somebody who finds the conflict or difficulty in everything and has no hope. It’s kind of a twisted love song for someone with this pessimistic, negative outlook on everything.”

Yesterday (January 19), Foo Fighters shared the music video for their single ‘Waiting On A War’.

Directed by Paola Kudacki, the video mixes footage of the Foos performing the track with cinematic shots of young people, whose ostensibly carefree outlook on life is being threatened by a set of ominous-looking adults wearing brown paper bags over their heads.