Dave Grohl says Post Malone’s Nirvana livestream “sounded great”

Dave Grohl has praised Post Malone‘s recent ‘Post Malone x Nirvana tribute‘ livestream, in which the rapper performed a 75-minute set of Nirvana covers.

Malone, who is a longtime fan of the iconic trio, performed some of Nirvana’s best-loved hits during his live-stream on April 24. These included ‘Come As You Are’, ‘Heart-Shaped Box’ and ‘Lithium’. Watch the full live-stream below:

Advertisement

Blink-182‘s drummer, Travis Barker, joined Post for the live-stream, along with guitarist Nick Mack and bassist Brian Lee. Post Malone organised the live-stream to raise money for the United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Relief Fund.

In a recent interview with ALT 98.7FM, Grohl revealed that he had initially not been watching the live-stream. At the time it began, he had been working on another project.

“It was so weird, because I was writing,” he explained, “I started this Instagram page called ‘Dave’s True Stories’“.

However, when Grohl’s friends began to text him with praise for Post’s livestream, he tuned in.

“First of all, watching Travis play the drums to those Nirvana songs, I was honoured. I thought that was super cool,” Grohl said.

Advertisement

Dave Grohl thought the quartet executed the livestream well, with the Foo Fighters frontman relishing the opportunity to hear Nirvana covers.

“They were killing it. So I watched a bunch of it. I was, like, ‘that was really cool,'” he said. “I don’t get to see other people do Nirvana songs often, and he seemed perfectly comfortable with it, and it sounded great.”

“Even the die-hard Nirvana people that I know were, like, ‘dude, he’s kind of killing it right now.'”

In the same interview, Grohl shed light on the Foo Fighters‘ upcoming album, comparing it to David Bowie’s 1983 record ‘Let’s Dance’.

“It’s filled with anthemic, huge, sing-along rock songs. It’s kind of like a dance record, but not an EDM, disco, modern dance record. It’s got groove. To me, it’s our David Bowie’s ‘Let’s Dance’ record. That’s what we wanted to make, we wanted to make this really up, fun record,” he said.