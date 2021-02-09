Dave Grohl shares album suggestions for kids who are homeschooling

Foo Fighters‘ Dave Grohl has shared his experiences of homeschooling during the coronavirus pandemic.

The frontman took part in a virtual interview with BBC Breakfast yesterday (February 9) in promotion of the Foos’ new album ‘Medicine At Midnight’, which came out on Friday (February 5).

During the chat, Grohl – who’s a father of three – was asked how he was coping with teaching his children at home.

“My kids know who I am, OK? I’ve read my report cards to my kids before, so they’re not necessarily going to come to me for anything academic – they just don’t,” he replied.

“I could be a cheerleader, I could make you a great breakfast and I could make you smile before you start your day, but you don’t necessarily want me in your history lessons, you don’t necessarily want me helping you with trigonometry.”

Foo Fighters founder, Dave Grohl told #BBCBreakfast which three albums he would recommend children listen to as a music home schooling lesson 🎸👇 More here: https://t.co/ijVFErHxYB pic.twitter.com/1EUblfZHI5 — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) February 8, 2021

Grohl was then prompted to offer some “musical inspiration” to the viewing children of Britain by naming three albums they should listen to.

“Wow, well you’re going to want to get The Beatles‘ ‘Sgt. Pepper’s’ [Lonely Hearts Club Band],” he said, reasoning that the record “still connects the way it did the day it came out”.

Grohl then suggested that any aspiring young drummers should get their hands on AC/DC‘s ‘Back In Black’, saying: “That is rock and roll drumming 101.”

For his third and final pick, the musician chose the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack (“I do like to dance, I mean come on.”) You can watch the full clip above.

It was confirmed earlier today (February 9) that Foo Fighters’ ‘Medicine At Midnight’ is currently outselling the rest of the UK’s Top 10 albums combined. Should the band bag the top chart position, it would mark their fifth Number One UK record.