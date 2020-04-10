Dave Grohl has shared a new “pandemic playlist” featuring wide-ranging artists including LCD Soundsystem, Madness and Patsy Cline.

The Foo Fighters frontman chose one song for each different stage of the coronavirus quarantine, from preparation and nesting to insanity and hope.

“In order to get through this difficult period (and I truly believe that we will get through this, in time), it is important to recognise the many stages of isolation and anxiety, and to pair them with appropriate musical accompaniment,” he wrote for The Atlantic. “Here are a few suggestions you might find helpful.”

For the first stage of preparation, Grohl chose The Cars’ ‘Let’s Go’, explaining: “You’ve stockpiled enough pasta to feed an entire Olive Garden for a month, you’ve catalogued your toilet-paper rolls down to the individual sheet, and you’ve upgraded to liquor bottles with handles on them. You’ve got this!”

Stage two – nesting – was soundtracked by Madness’ ‘Our House’ and the musician encouraging fans to “release your inner Marie Kondo”, while LCD Soundsystem’s ‘Drunk Girls’ accompanied the fourth stage, virtual connection. “You’ve now been reduced to having online cocktails every night with your friends, like a special episode of The Brady Bunch, if The Brady Bunch were set in hell,” Grohl wrote.

Further on in the playlist, the star selected Patsy Cline’s ‘Crazy’ for the ninth stage, insanity. You can listen to the playlist in full above and read Grohl’s comments in full here.

Meanwhile, the Foo Fighters leader has been sharing stories from his past on his recently launched Instagram account Dave’s True Stories. Earlier this week (April 7), he recalled the time he was asked by Prince to join him and his band for a jam back in 2011.