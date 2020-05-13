Dave Grohl has shared his memories of the time Bruce Springsteen attended a Foo Fighters show, in a new essay about his love of playing live.

The Foos frontman explained that The Boss turned up to one of the band’s early shows, but there was “devastating humiliation” when he learnt that Springsteen was there to watch the support act.

“But we chatted briefly before the gig, and I was again reminded of not only the human being behind every superhero, but also the reason millions of people identify with him: He is real,” Grohl wrote in his piece for The Atlantic.

After the show, Springsteen headed backstage to meet up with Grohl and the rest of the band.

“Something he obviously understood very well,” Grohl wrote. “When asked where he watched the show from, he said that he’d stood in the crowd, just like everyone else. Of course he did. He was searching for that connection too.

“A few days later, I received a letter from Bruce, handwritten on hotel stationery, that explained this very clearly.

“‘When you look out at the audience,” he wrote, “you should see yourself in them, just as they should see themselves in you.’”

In the same piece, Grohl admitted that he’s finding it to “hard to imagine” playing outdoor gigs again due the coronavirus pandemic.

Foo Fighters were recently forced to rearrange their upcoming North American tour — dubbed ‘The Van Tour’ — and a number of their European tour and festival dates to 2021.

“It’s hard to imagine sharing experiences like these ever again. I don’t know when it will be safe to return to singing arm in arm at the top of our lungs, hearts racing, bodies moving, souls bursting with life. But I do know that we will do it again, because we have to,” Grohl wrote.

Foo Fighters recently shared a full live stream of their 2006 ‘Skin And Bones’ gig in LA for fans to watch online.

Grohl has also said that the band’s new album is “our David Bowie’s ‘Let’s Dance’ record”