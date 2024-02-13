Dave Grohl spends Super Bowl barbecuing at homeless shelter

Foo Fighters‘ Dave Grohl spent his Super Bowl Sunday barbecuing at a homeless shelter in LA.

The rocker and his friends donated over 24 hours of their time on Sunday (February 11) at The Woodlands Family Shelter in Woodland Hills, California, where they barbecued 70 pork butts.

“Thank you to Dave and his friends from his studio for hanging out with us and spreading love through a hot meal,” wrote Hope of the Valley in an Instagram post alongside footage of the musician prepping meat and serving up plates.

“#foofighters turned into #foodfighters,” they added.

This isn’t the first time the Foos frontman has donated his time to help the homeless. Last year, Grohl spent 16 hours on the barbecue at the Hope of the Valley rescue mission cooking up ribs, pork butt and brisket.

Back in December he also spent his day off on Foo Fighters‘ Australia tour helping to feed the homeless, volunteering with a Melbourne-based charity.

He also stepped up to the barbecue in 2018 to cook for Californian firefighters as a thank you for their tireless efforts in tackling the devastating wildfires which had ravaged the state.

Foo Fighters will be hitting the road again this year and coming to the UK for their ‘Everything Or Nothing At All’ tour, which will see them perform in Manchester, Glasgow, London, Cardiff and Birmingham between 13 June and 27 June.

They’ll also be performing a string of 2024 US tour dates with Nova Twins from May.

Last month, Foo Fighters were joined by special guest Jack Black to cover AC/DC‘s ‘Big Balls’ in Auckland, New Zealand.