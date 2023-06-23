Dave Grohl spotted backstage at Glastonbury 2023 with Foo Fighters seemingly The Churnups

Dave Grohl has been spotted backstage at Glastonbury 2023, seemingly confirming that Foo Fighters are behind mystery band The Churnups.

The band, who just released their acclaimed new album ‘But Here We Are‘, were one of several acts rumoured to be performing under the moniker The Churnups on the opening Friday of Glasto.

The Foos frontman has now been spotted backstage standing with a pair of stage hands, with eagled-eyed fans noticing Arctic Monkeys stage gear in the background, which appears to confirm that the picture is new.

Dave Grohl at Glastonbury right now 📷 @richwoodywood pic.twitter.com/AB6TyHXhCa — Foo Fighters UK (@FooFightersUK) June 23, 2023

Look who is currently back stage setting up.. pic.twitter.com/bKBYW79inI — Richard (@richwoodywood) June 23, 2023

The Churnups are billed to perform on the Pyramid Stage for an hour and a quarter (6:15pm-7:30pm BST) ahead of Royal Blood (8:15 pm-9:15pm BST) and headliners Arctic Monkeys (10:15pm-11:45pm BST).

The rumour mill was fuelled when Dave Grohl recently teased fans with a message that mentioned “churning up” emotions.

As per their schedule, The Foos – who have previously played surprise gigs under the moniker The Holy Shits – had space in their schedule to make a return to Glastonbury. They headlined the event in 2017, after being forced to cancel their appearance two years prior.

2023 also marks 25 years since Foo Fighters first performed at Glasto – on the same day and in the same slot as The Churnups are billed.

Last year, Grohl made a special guest appearance during Paul McCartney’s headline show on the Pyramid Stage along with Bruce Springsteen.

In a five star review of new album ‘But Here We Are’, NME said the Foos’ eleventh album was “a suitably pensive toast to rock’s restorative powers” which saw them “work through their grief” after the death of bandmate Taylor Hawkins.

