Dave Grohl has waded into the debate over Phoebe Bridgers‘ decision to wreck a guitar during her Saturday Night Live performance last weekend.

Bridgers’ actions sparked debate online, with some calling her action “disappointing”, “extra” and an “unjustifiably awkward display of white privilege“. Others, however, claimed such comments were sexist and that a male artist wouldn’t have been criticised for the move.

Asked about the debate during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Grohl said: “When you watch us jam and freak out and do our thing, I think that’s what they did.”

He also compared Bridgers’ actions to his early days in Nirvana: “It was every fucking night,” he said. “My drums had holes in them from Kurt fucking chopping my drums.”

“I’ve seen enough smashed guitars, it feels fucking good to do it,” Grohl added.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Foo Fighters man expressed his joy that guitar music is back in the mainstream.

“For the last 10 years, every interview I do I’m asked, ‘Is rock and roll dead? There’s no guitars anymore!’ In the last year, there’s been this return to guitar rock music in popular music. Like, Miley Cyrus is becoming Joan Jett. You’re starting to see, people are realising rock and roll is cool,” Grohl said.

Other rock veterans have been less supportive. David Crosby called the stunt “pathetic,” causing Bridgers to label him a “little bitch”.

Since her SNL appearance, Bridgers has said that guitar manufacturers Danelectro were informed ahead of time that she was going to do break their instrument – and they even wished her luck.