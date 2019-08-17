Dave Grohl reveals if Them Crooked Vultures could ever reunite

"Technically we're still a band".

Dave Grohl has teased the possibility of a Them Crooked Vultures reunion.

The rock supergroup formed in 2009 and featured the Foo Fighters frontman on drums alongside Queens of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme and Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones.

While they haven’t performed together in over a decade, he told The Guardian that fans shouldn’t rule out the possibility of the group joining forces once more.

“Technically we’re still a band,” he explained.

“We practise once every decade, and we’re coming up on another decade, aren’t we? I don’t have any official news but there’s always something cooking.”

Describing the experience, he admitted to feeling like a “musical speck” when playing alongside Jones – Led Zep’s bassist.

“There are times when you’ve relaxed into a sofa and you’re not thinking about his time in Led Zeppelin,” he said.

“Then you start playing and you’re immediately reminded that you are a musical speck compared to this man. It’s still hard to accept that I got to play in a band with that guy.”

Last night, Grohl also made a surprise appearance at the relaunch of the iconic Club NME at London’s Moth Club. Joined by Rick Astley and bandmate Rami Jaffee, the appearance saw Grohl rattling through a series of Foos hits – including Big Me, Times Like These, Everlong and Best of You.

“I’ve been a friend of the people at the NME for a long, long time,” Dave told the crowd.

“When I walked in tonight, everyone said: ‘What are you gonna do?’ I said, ‘I have no fucking clue.’ So tonight we’ll play a couple of songs. I can’t believe how many people are here. We might have to do more than one fucking song!”