Dave Grohl: “There was a dysfunction in Nirvana that a band like Foo Fighters doesn’t have”

Dave Grohl has spoken about the “dysfunction” that he felt existed within Nirvana, adding that it is something that doesn’t exist within Foo Fighters.

Grohl has looked back on his time with both Nirvana and Foo Fighters in a new interview ahead of the release this week of Foos’ new album ‘Medicine At Midnight’.

Speaking to The Big Issue, Grohl said that his musical relationship with his Nirvana bandmates Kurt Cobain and Krist Novoselic “was a match made in heaven”.

“But personally it was a bit off, to be honest,” he continued. “Of course we loved each other. We were friends. But, you know, there was a dysfunction in Nirvana that a band like Foo Fighters doesn’t have.”

Grohl continued: “Was I close to Kurt, as I am to Taylor Hawkins? No. I did live with Krist and his wife when I first joined the band. I think it lasted a month and then they kicked me out, but we always had this sort of loving connection, and it was made even more so after Kurt died. When I see Krist now, I hug him like family. But back then we were young, and the world was just so strange.

“But that emotional dysfunction in Nirvana was relieved when we put on instruments. If the music hadn’t worked, we wouldn’t have been there together.

“I truly believe that there’s some people you can only communicate with musically. And sometimes that’s an even greater, deeper communication.”

