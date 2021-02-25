Dave Grohl to host original music series with his mother for Paramount+

Paramount and MTV Entertainment Studios have unveiled the music television catalogue set to feature on their new Paramount+ streaming platform.

The streaming service will feature From Cradle to Stage, a new six-part unscripted music show hosted by Dave Grohl and his mother, Virginia Hanlon Grohl.

The series, directed by Dave Grohl and inspired by Virginia’s book of the same name, will explore the relationships between prominent musicians and their mothers.

Advertisement

Reboots of Behind The Music and Yo! MTV Raps are also set to premiere on the service, as well as new MTV Unplugged performances. A press release confirmed archival Behind The Music episodes will be available, too.

Yo! MTV Raps was originally broadcast from 1988 until 1995 and focussed on the world of hip hop. Behind The Music, on the other hand, took deep dives into the careers of individual artists during each episode of its 1997-2014 run.

“We are thrilled to re-invent some of our most storied and impactful music franchises, including Behind the Music and Yo! MTV Raps, for Paramount+,” Bruce Gilmer, ViacomCBS President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, said in a press statement.

“In addition, we will partner with some of the biggest names across the music industry to bring exclusive and unique content to the platform, such as Dave Grohl’s Cradle to Stage based on his mom’s critically-acclaimed book, and many more to come.”

Alongside its music programming, Paramount+ will feature the recently announced Frasier and Real World reboots, as well as new Reno 911! and Beavis and Butt-Head movies.

Advertisement

The service will launch on March 4 as a rebrand of ViacomCBS’s existing streaming platform, CBS All Access.