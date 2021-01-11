Dave Grohl wants to appear on his daughter Violet’s album

Dave Grohl wants to play on a new album his daughter Violet is considering making.

Grohl’s 14-year-old daughter is considering recording a shoegaze album, the Foo Fighters frontman revealed.

“I did ask her the other day, ‘If you were to make a record, how do you imagine it would sound?’” Grohl told the Sunday Times Culture magazine in a new interview.

“And she said, ‘You know, I think somewhere within that shoegaze thing. Oh, and Dad, I need to get this new guitar pedal. It’s called Loveless, and I want my guitar to sound like My Bloody Valentine.’

“I was, like, ‘Yes. Yesss!’,” Grohl added, admitting that his “next reaction was, ‘Can I be on your record, please?'”

Violet has appeared on stage with Grohl and Foo Fighters at a number of past gigs, including a 2020 Nirvana reunion, 2019’s Leeds Festival and the band’s recent #SaveOurStages gig at The Roxy in Los Angeles.

Grohl added that he believes that Violet has “all the tools she needs” to be successful in the industry, despite her family conections. “She’s 14 and already in a deep Bowie phase,” he revealed. “I’m not talking about Eighties Bowie or Nineties Bowie — she hasn’t even got to Berlin. All she does is listen to live bootlegs of the ‘Station to Station’ tour.

“Or I’ll hear Cocteau Twins coming out of her bedroom. And the Passions. Remember them? ‘I’m in Love with a German Film Star’.

“She was born with perfect pitch and a soulful voice and a musical memory that is photographic. She has all the tools she needs. She writes, I see her notebooks and the lyrics she’s written

He added: “Part of the thing about becoming a musician is the drive that gives you the desire to do it. In that sense I may be her biggest handicap. Like, she’s got to be my f***ing daughter? So I try to stay away.”

This week, Grohl revealed that he still has dreams that see him back in his former band with the late Kurt Cobain.

“I still have dreams that we’re in Nirvana, that we’re still a band,” he continued. “I still dream there’s an empty arena waiting for us to play.

“But I don’t sit down at home and run through ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ by myself. It’s just a reminder that the person who is responsible for those beautiful songs is no longer with us. It’s bittersweet.”