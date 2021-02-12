Dave Grohl has opened up on who he thinks should induct Foo Fighters into the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, should they secure the prestigious honour.

The band were announced on the shortlist for the latest intake for the Hall earlier this week, alongside the likes of Kate Bush, Iron Maiden and Jay-Z.

While guitarist Pat Smear thinks Grohl’s mother Virginia is a perfect contender, the frontman believes that former Police drummer Stewart Copeland is the man for the job.

Advertisement

Speaking on The Howard Stern Show, Dave explained how the choice dates back to when he was writing the band’s debut album back in 1995.

“This band started with this demo tape that I did ages ago…” he said.

​“I went to the studio for five days, I played all the instruments, I recorded 13 or 14 songs just for fun, I made cassettes. And I called it Foo Fighters because I didn’t really want everyone to know it was me.

“One of the reasons why I did that is because when I was young, someone gave me a record by an artist named Klark Kent,” Grohl went on.

​“It was this kinda weird, like, fringe thing – ​‘Klark Kent? Who’s Klark Kent?’ It sounded a lot like The Police… because it was actually Stewart Copeland. The drummer of The Police made this record under the name Klark Kent; he didn’t put his name on the record… You were like, ​‘Wow, who’s Klark Kent? This is kinda rad.’ And then someone’s like, ‘ That’s Stewart Copeland.’”

Advertisement

He went on to praise Copeland’s public speaking skills – boasting that he “can make a fuckin’ speech – the guy can talk”.

The Class of 2021 will be announced in May, decided by a voting body comprised of more than 1,000 artists, historians, and music industry members, as well as a fan vote on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s website.

The likes of Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G., T. Rex, Whitney Houston and The Doobie Brothers were all inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 2020 class, but the traditional induction ceremony was replaced with a virtual event due to coronavirus.

This year’s inductees will be enshrined at a gala held in Cleveland, Ohio near the end of this year.