Dave Grohl’s hand-drawn beer bong and hash smuggling diagrams up for auction

A pair of diagrams hand-drawn by Dave Grohl – one showing how to make a beer bong, the other how to smuggle hash into a gig – are up for auction.

The Foo Fighters frontman created the two pieces for a charity auction in connection with the Sea.Hear.Now Festival in Asbury Park, New Jersey, which the band headlined this year.

The first diagram shows how to construct a beer bong using a funnel, a clear tube and metal ties, and Grohl explained that he has been making the diagram for years to give to people backstage before concerts.

“We used to make these diagrams for runners backstage,” he said. “[We’d tell them] ‘go to Home Depot and get this shit’. They would literally get it and screw it together before we played.”

The second diagram is a guide to how to open up a cassette case, remove the tape spools and smuggle “hash” into the space left over.

Between the two pieces, bids are currently in excess of $11,000 (£8,650), with proceeds to be donated to local Asbury Park charities.

In other Grohl news, he recently opened up about the death of his mother Virginia, who he described as his “best friend”.

She passed away in July 2022 and became the inspiration for the ten-minute Foo Fighters song ‘The Teacher’, included on this year’s ‘But Here We Are’ album.

“I was with her for all of the time leading up to her passing,” he said. “Every day during that period, I would write something on the guitar, because I felt that if I didn’t have that release, I would explode.”

“I would spend the day at the hospital and then try to translate it musically, with no clear intention of what I was trying to achieve. I was finding these chords and progressions that mirrored the way that I felt.”

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Grohl had been down to appear as a guest star on Boygenius’ debut album, but he “slept through” the session.

Despite this, they did end up connecting when Grohl made a surprise appearance with the trio on stage at the Hollywood Bowl on October 31, playing drums on the song ‘Satanist’.

Telling NME how the surprise performance arose Bridgers explained: “I made friends with Dave backstage at a Billie Eilish show. He’s the coolest guy ever… I was texting the boys, being like, ‘I met Dave Grohl, and he exceeds every expectation of how a rock star can be in the world’. I think we, as a group, look for that a lot – like, who is living their life the way that we want to get old and live our lives?”