Dave invites another fan on stage to rap to ’Thiago Silva’

History repeated itself of yesterday (April 17) when Dave invited a fan on stage at Coachella to rap a verse from his 2016 collaboration with AJ Tracey, ‘Thiago Silva’.

Following on from the 2019 viral moment when “Alex from Glasto” Alex Mann nailed the verse at Glastonbury Festival, the rapper again brought out a fan for the same challenge.

At Coachella, Dave picked “Spike from London” from within the crowd to join him on the Mojave stage. Spike’s performance was hailed online as “special” and “crazy”.

“Oh my god, speak to the people, brother,” impressed Dave – real name Dave Omoregie – said after Spike delivered Tracey’s lines.

I love to see it – Dave brings a fan for Thiago Silva at #coachella pic.twitter.com/c1K1ebjWLd — Desiree (@dezidoesit) April 18, 2022

The original BBC YouTube clip of Mann performing the song in 2019, meanwhile, has now reached more than 30 million views.

NME spoke to Mann, who saw offers of record deals after his rapping, in 2019 about the viral moment. Mann said that people “instantly” recognised him while he continued to enjoy the festival weekend.

“It happened instantly. As I wanted to see some other artist on a different stage, and the stage was only a few minutes away, and it ended up taking me half an hour to get there as everyone was spotting me everywhere I went,” Mann said.

Elsewhere, Dave has been nominated for Songwriter of the Year at the 2022 Ivor Novello awards, which take place next month. He’s nominated alongside Adele, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran and RAYE.

