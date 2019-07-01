Footballer Thiago Silva gave his seal of approval after a fan jumped on stage for performance that's gone viral

Dave has joked that he’s going to retire after footballer Thiago Silva approved of his performance of his song ‘Thiago Silva’ at Glastonbury.

Paris St Germain captain Silva was alerted to the performance after Dave was joined by a fan named Alex for the song yesterday (June 30).

Silva tweeted “Thanks Alex!” with a link to the pair’s performance of ‘Thiago Silva’.

It led Dave to respond on Twitter: “Thiago Silva has recognised Thiago Silva and now I have decided to retire. My work here is done.”

‘Thiago Silva’ was originally a collaboration with AJ Tracey upon its release in 2016.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Dave regularly gets fans to redo Tracey’s verses in the song. For his Glastonbury performance, Dave asked the crowd: “Who’s sober enough to sing these lyrics with me?”

On spotting Alex, Dave said: “I see a PSG shirt over there, but do you know the lyrics?” When Alex mimed the words, Dave responded: “He looks like he knows the lyrics. Yeah, let’s take a chance.”

Alex said he was “fucking buzzing” before his performance, leading the crowd in a chant of “Oh, Thiago Silva” to the tune of ‘Seven Nation Army’.

Wearing a bucket hat and with Silva’s name on the back of his Paris St Germain shirt, Alex then gave a brilliantly adept performance.

‘Thiago Silva’ failed to chart on its release in 2016 but the single has ironically since gone silver in the UK.

In the song, Dave raps “I one-two rap, she don’t give hat / Thiago Silva, man block then skeet.” He also namechecks fellow footballers Sergio Aguero and Kaka in the track.

Brazilian international centre-half Silva was the world’s second most expensive defender when he joined Paris St Germain from AC Milan for £37.5m in 2012.