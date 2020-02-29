Dave played his “only UK show of 2020” at new London venue Lafayette last night – watch footage from the show below.

The rapper, who won the Brit Award for Best British Album last week, played the hour-long secret show as part of Apple Music’s Agenda Live series, and was joined by Ms Banks.

Lafayette, based in Kings Cross, is the new venture of Mumford & Sons keyboardist Ben Lovett. It opens officially next Wednesday (March 4) with a show from Grouplove, and will host an intimate gig from Blossoms later this month.

During the show, Dave remarked that the gig will be his only show of the year in the UK. Watch footage of the gig below.

Proud to have been a mini part of our 1st Agenda Live show.

Ms Banks & MIST were great, then to have @Santandave1—in his first & last 🇬🇧 show of 2020!—at the peak of his powers was special.

Congratulations to @AustinDarbo & all Team @AppleMusic for launching something amazing. pic.twitter.com/9vkjR1rEDH — Charlie Parrish (@charlieparrish) February 29, 2020

At last week’s Brit Awards, Dave performed a searing rendition of ‘Black’, in which he labelled British Prime Minister Boris Johnson “a real racist”, while showing support for Grenfell Tower victims and the Windrush generation.

Writing for NME after the event, Jason Okundaye said the performance saw Dave “taking on every racist tosser in the country”.

He continued: “Naming racism for what it is – and refusing to be gaslighted into accepting and being grateful for a mythical post-racial state – is an act of resistance. At the 2020 Brit Awards, Dave stood on the shoulders of giants in Black political art, continuing the lineage of those who have brought the heat to every racist tosser on this rainy island.”