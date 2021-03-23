The likes of Dave, Megan Thee Stallion and Disclosure have been announced for this year’s Parklife Festival.

The Manchester event will return once more to Heaton Park between September 11 and 12, after coronavirus forced the event’s 2020 cancellation.

Dave’s Parklife performance will be a UK exclusive headline set, while Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Burna Boy, Young Thug and many more will jet in from across the globe for the event.

Skepta, Jamie xx, AJ Tracey, Four Tet, Little Simz, Celeste and Pa Salieu are among the other UK names that ticketholders can expect to see at Heaton Park.

Fans who have registered for the event will be able to access a pre-sale here from 10am tomorrow (March 24).

Last month Parklife co-founder Sacha Lord told NME that the ongoing success of the UK’s vaccination programme has given him hope that the event will take place later this year without social distancing regulations.

“The vaccination roll-out has been incredible and hats off to all our scientists and NHS volunteers,” he said.

“For once, we can say that we have got something that’s world-beating. It’s phenomenal and we’ve got leading scientists saying they’re confident that everyone will have had their second vaccine by July.”

Lord also told NME that full-capacity would be key to the event’s success – days before the government unveiled plans to scrap all social distancing measures by the end of June.

“We pushed back Parklife to September and we’re confident it will go ahead. We’ve got New Order on the night before and we’re gearing up for success with an 80,000 capacity,” he said.

“We’re not considering operating with social distancing – I personally don’t like these socially distanced events. I think to go to a proper gig or a proper rave you need to be shoulder-to-shoulder in a hot sweaty environment. You cannot create that atmosphere at a socially distanced event.”

Other festivals taking place this summer include Wireless, Latitude and Reading & Leeds.