Dave Mustaine confirms name of new Megadeth album, shares title track snippet

Dave Mustaine has finally confirmed the official title of the upcoming new Megadeth album.

The frontman recently joined Cameo – a platform through which fans can pay to receive personalised videos from celebrities – in an effort to raise money for the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

For his latest video – which he recorded for a fan named Joe to celebrate his 43rd birthday – Mustaine revealed that the band’s 16th studio album will be called ‘The Sick, The Dying And The Dead’ – the working title the band has been using for a while. He also shared a snippet of the title track.

“If you listen real closely, you can hear in the background – look over my shoulder, uh oh! – there’s the Pro Tools rig with the new album, doing a rough mix, and you’re getting to hear a little bit of it in the background for your birthday,” Mustaine said. “This is the beginning of the song ‘The Sick, The Dying And The Dead,’ which is our title track.”

A release date for the album has not yet been confirmed.

You can see the clip below:

Mustaine has been providing fans with updates on the progress of the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Dystopia’ for the past 14 months. Last year, he revealed the band had recorded 18 new songs, while in April, he said he only had “one song left to sing” for the album.

Earlier this month, Mustaine confirmed that bass tracks by the band’s former bassist, David Ellefson, have been re-recorded by another bassist following his departure from the group.

Ellefson left the thrash metal pionners in May after denying allegations that he groomed an underage girl online. He subsequently admitted to “four to five masturbating encounters” online with a young woman in a police report which surfaced last month.

Mustaine, who previously said that Ellefson would not appear on the record, has now confirmed that a new bassist has completed his role on the album.

Meanwhile, Megadeth will perform at Slipknot’s upcoming one-day festival, Knotfest Iowa 2021.

Set to take place at the National Balloon Classic Field in Indianola, IA on September 25, the Megadeth will join the likes of Faith No More, Lamb Of God, and of course Slipknot on the line-up.