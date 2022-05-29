Dave Navarro has been sick with long COVID since December

Dave Navarro has opened up about his battle with long COVID which he has been dealing with since last December.

On Saturday (May 28), the Jane’s Addiction guitarist took to Instagram to discuss his lingering health problems which recently forced the band to pull out of this year’s Welcome To Rockville festival in Florida.

“So yeah, I’m one of the ones who came down with the ‘long haul covid’. Been sick since December and supposedly will be back to my old self in… nobody knows how long,” he wrote alongside a photograph of himself.

Advertisement

“If there are any of you who are still suffering long after your negative results, I’m just saying you aren’t alone. The fatigue and isolation is pretty awful but try to spend your time with the ones you love and stay creative. That’s how I’m trying to get through this thing. Also lots of spiritual practices, meditation and yoga have been very helpful. I’ll be ok, just don’t know when.

“PS I’m not sure why I chose this picture to say all this. Maybe because who really cares and you gotta find fun somewhere? Or at least some levity. Love and laughter are wonderful antidotes for a sickness that you really can’t track.”

He concluded: “Anyway thanks for listening and don’t worry about me. All indicators are pointing to a full recovery at some point!

“There’s really no more to say on the matter so I’d appreciate not receiving a bunch of DMs or texts. Not out of disrespect for you guys, I’m just so tired of talking about this, I’m sure you can imagine!

“Sending you all love and light. Even to those of you who are stoked I’m sick!”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Jane’s Addiction and Smashing Pumpkins recently teamed up for a performance of ‘Jane Says’ on The Howard Stern Show.

The two bands are set to head out on a North American arena tour, dubbed the ‘Spirits On Fire’ tour, later this year with support from Poppy.