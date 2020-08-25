Dave has opened up on his collaboration with Sir David Attenborough, hailing the legendary broadcaster for reflecting “good in everything that he has done”.

The Mercury Prize-winning star and Sir David have teamed up for BBC One’s Planet Earth: A Celebration, which is set to air on Monday, August 31 at 8PM.

The programme, which will include sequences from the previous Attenborough-fronted shows Planet Earth II and Blue Planet II, is “designed to lift viewers’ spirits during a time of international uncertainty,” according to the BBC.

Advertisement

Dave has teamed up with the BBC Concert Orchestra to play the grand piano for the show’s sprawling soundtrack.

He said: “Where nature and music comes together, it’s only right that I do something like this.

“I try and lend my talent, my time, my attention – the little that I can bring – to the project, because this is with so many talented people. I just want to help.”

He added: “David Attenborough is obviously a legend and he means a lot to me because he represents good in everything that he has done.

“He has shown what it means to care for something and have a passion, and that translates to all walks of life who can take David Attenborough’s ethos towards nature and apply it to anything that you do – and that inspires me.”

Advertisement

Hans Zimmer has also rearranged his original scores for the TV special.

Zimmer said: “There are two vital components to this – why I wanted to be involved. I come from a family that taught me at a very early age the respect for nature and respect for the ecology we live in.

“Sir David Attenborough has been making it his life’s mission to show us that the world that we share with all these other creatures, we are only a small part of.”

“I think, more than ever, in this time of the coronavirus, it’s vital that we realise how much we are all just part of, to quote The Lion King, the circle of life.”

Earlier this year, it was announced that Attenborough would be teaching online Geography lessons via the BBC, for children being homeschooled during the coronavirus pandemic.

The historian and broadcaster hosted a series of live-streamed classes as part of the BBC Bitesize Daily learning series focused on offering at-home education.