Dave performs snippet of new song from the studio

Dave has shared a clip of himself mouthing along to a new track from the studio.

The artist, who released his Mercury Music Prize-winning debut ‘Psychodrama‘ in 2019, raps about his success and the sticking points that come with it.

“I’ve got a house in the sticks it’s awkward/ I know that my neighbours are voting Tory,” he spits on one bar as he circles in front of a desktop displaying the track’s digital composition.

Advertisement

See the snippet below:

There’s been no word on a follow-up to ‘Psychodrama’ except for Dave promising fans earlier this month that he would begin working on one after his holiday with Fredo.

“After this imma my second album I promise,” Dave captioned a series of sunny snaps from his vacation, which included some on a boat with his ‘Money Talks’ collaborator.

Dave hasn’t released a solo track since 2019’s ‘Paper Cuts’, however, he’s worked with Fraser T Smith, Giggs, Fredo and Ghetts in the past year.

Advertisement

Last September Chunkz and Yung Filly revealed in a YouTube video that Dave had played them some of his new album at 2020’s Soccer Aid football match.

In other news, Dave will play a headline festival exclusive at Parklife festival in September.

He joins Megan Thee Stallion, Disclosure DaBaby, Burna Boy, Skepta, Jamie xx, AJ Tracey, Four Tet, Young Thug, Little Simz, Celeste and Pa Salieu and many more at the Heaton Park event between September 11 and 12.

The Manchester festival will return after coronavirus forced the event’s 2020 cancellation.