Dave reveals personal connection to London Bridge attack victim

Dave has revealed that he knew one of the two people who were murdered during Friday’s London Bridge knife attack (November 29).

The rapper, who won this year’s Mercury Prize for his album ‘Psychodrama’, paid tribute to one of the victims, Jack Merritt, on Twitter today (November 30), saying Merritt was “the best guy”.

Dave went on to comment: “This life makes no sense”. See the tweets below.

Rest in peace brother. One of the most painful things. Jack Merritt was the best guy. Dedicated his life to helping others, was genuinely an honour to have met someone like you and everything you’ve done for us I’ll never ever forget💔💔💔 https://t.co/zf6fo9oop0 — SANTAN (@Santandave1) November 30, 2019

This life makes no sense — SANTAN (@Santandave1) November 30, 2019

Merritt was today named as one of two people killed during the incident at a Cambridge University conference on prisoner rehabilitation. He was a course coordinator for Learning Together, a prisoners’ rehabilitation programme that was hosting the conference at Fishmongers’ Hall at the north end of London Bridge.

A woman who died in the attack – declared by officers as a terrorist incident – has not yet been named. Three others were reported injured.

Dave – whose full name is David Orobosa Omoregie – previously spoke about the support of his friends and family after winning the Hyundai Mercury Music Prize 2019 in September.

“I don’t know what to say,” the soloist said in his acceptance speech. “I want to firstly thank God. I want to invite my mum up onto stage.

“I want to thank everyone that made this happen, I want to thank all of the exceptional musicians who performed tonight… I respect you all so highly”. He also thanked “my mum, my family, my friends.”