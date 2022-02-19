Dave postpones London shows at The O2 due to Storm Eunice damage

Dave has been forced to postpone his upcoming London shows at The O2 due to the damage the venue suffered this week at the hands of Storm Eunice.

The rapper was due to perform at the venue on Monday (February 21) and Tuesday (22) as part of his ‘We’re All Alone In This Together’ UK tour.

However, winds caused by the adverse weather conditions shredded parts of the white-domed roof of The O2, which is located near Greenwich in South East London.

Posting on Twitter, Dave wrote: “Bad news, The O2 have told us Monday and Tuesday’s shows can’t happen. (Storm/roof) we’re doing everything we can to reschedule the shows to play as soon as possible.

“Have been told it won’t be too long I’ll know more on Monday and will return with a tweet then.. So sorry guys.”

The storm caused severe disruption and damage to numerous part of the UK, with the Met Office issuing a red warning for wind – the highest level – for London, the South East and parts of the east of England.

In a statement, The O2 had confirmed earlier today (February 19) that the venue will remain closed this weekend while “urgent repairs” take place to the roof.

“Due to adverse weather conditions, we can confirm that there has been some damage caused to the tent fabric in our roof at The O2.

“The affected areas have been cleared and The O2 will remain closed tomorrow morning whilst urgent repairs take place.”

The venue has asked visitors to check its events page here for further information over the next few days.

The venue added: “The safety of our visitors remains of paramount importance, and we continue to assess the ongoing situation and act accordingly.”

In addition to Dave, The O2 is set to shows by the likes of UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, Simply Red and The Lumineers over the next fortnight.

Earlier this month, Dave took home Best Hip Hop/Rap/Grime Act award at this year’s BRIT Awards, where he also delivered a pyrotechnic-fuelled rendition of his ‘We’re All Alone in This Together’ cut ‘In the Fire’.